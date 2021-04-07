Ganduje, other officials received half pay in March

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has reduced the salaries of top political office holders for the month of March by 50 percent owing to dwindling resources.

Muhammad Garba, the state Commissioner for Information, disclosed this in a statement.

He noted that the reduction was necessitated by the shortfall in the revenue accruing to the state from the federation account.

Garba stated that the state governor, deputy, public office holders in the state, including all the Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, and Special Assistants, were affected.

The commissioner noted that at the local government level, Chairmen, vice-chairmen, elected councilors, supervisory councilors advisers, and secretaries were all affected.

There were no details, however, of how long these officials would continue to receive half salaries.

Kano government in November and December reduced the salaries of workers in the state.

The governor said then that the decision was informed by the drop in federal allocation and dwindling internally generated revenue occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.