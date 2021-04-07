Funke Akindele-Bello listed among Forbes “100 Icons from Africa”

Celebrated Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele-Bello, has been listed among the Forbes ‘100 Icons from Africa.’

The seasoned TV star was listed alongside Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Genevieve Nnaji, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Mr Eazi, and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization.

The CEO of Sceneone Tv took to her Instagram page to share the news with her fans and followers alike.

She wrote: “Been filming and writing back to back and then @swankyjerry sent this to me like “Sis, you never see?” Thanks swanky. I’m so honored. Thanks @forbesafrica#hardworkpays#keepmoving#yourtimeishere#dontgiveup”.

The list according to Forbes, was curated from Hollywood exports and Grammy artists to award-winning ideas that can save the world.

Forbes also stated that the list is a way of “celebrating those whose ideas, inventions, and influential role models have aided Africa’s growth over the last decade.”

On its official Twitter handle, Forbes @Forbesafrica, alongside the list wrote, “This is a way of celebrating those also with the award-winning ideas that had defined the African continent and influential role models that have spelt Africa’s growth over the last decade.”

In the publication, Forbes described Burna Boy as one of the biggest and most successful African artists on this continent.

While Genevieve was described as the trailblazer of Nollywood.