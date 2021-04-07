Dorathy graces Accelerate TV’s ‘The Cover’ Magazine

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija star Dorathy Bachor is the beautiful face gracing the latest issue of Accelerate TV’s The Cover Magazine.

The reality star and plus size model who launched her lingerie line last month shares some of the things that have played a role in her becoming the person she is today in April’s edition of the magazine.

Speaking on the two things most people don’t know about her: “The first thing I’d say is that I’m such a foodie. Some people know but not everyone. And secondly, despite being in the public, I can be quite private. I sometimes want to hide and keep a low profile.”

Dorathy also wants fans to focus on her business by pushing her, which is the only way they can look out for her.

She said, “I want people to remember that before anything else, I’m a business woman and for them to support me. My projects are very dear to me, and when people talk about them and push them (not necessarily me), that’s when I feel the most looked out for.

“I don’t take anything I have for granted. I am grateful for everything I have. But the one thing that I’d say has “suffered” is my peace of mind.

“I’ve had to learn how to manage and cope with many public opinions regarding how people think I should live my life, especially concerning topics that should ordinarily be off limits. However, I don’t have any regrets and I believe that all the decisions I’ve taken have been worth it,” she added.

