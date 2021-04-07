Buhari will go for medical trips in 2022, 2023 – Onochie taunts wailers

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Lauretta Onochie, aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has told critics of his medical tourism to stop whining.

She said their wailing cannot stop Buhari from embarking on the trip next year and beyond.

She was responding to critics who have continued to troll the president over his recent visit to London for medical checkup.

In a Twitter thread on Wednesday titled ‘Next year President Buhari will go for a routine checkup,’ Onochie said Nigerians have been wailing over the president’s London trip since 2016 and the response would remain the same.

She said the president would not be stripped of his rights as people over the world go to see their personal doctors yearly.

Onochie noted that the president won’t dump the doctor he has been seeing for 40 years to please wailers.

“President Buhari won’t dump his doctor of about 40 years so that wailers can be happy. That’s blackmail. Thankfully, he doesn’t pay blackmailers.

“He went for #CheckUp in 2017, 2018, 2019 & in 2020, just before the pandemic. Same wailing and same explanations.

“The fact remains that if President Buhari chooses, he will go for checkups in 2022 & 2023. He will go in 2014(Sic). He will continue to go. It’s his choice to go or not to.

“I don’t know any man who will accept a different barber to cut his hair if the one he is used to, is not available

“Wailing cant take away his rights to see his personal doctors so wailers must get ready for two more years of wailing and fooling around. God bless Nigeria.”

President Buhari’s visit to London has sparked controversies around the country and resulted in a protest tagged #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon.

Similarly, another protest #BuhariMustGo is being organized by Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow protest.

Protesters are asking him to return to Nigeria to receive whatever medical treatment he needs.