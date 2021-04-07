Buhari congratulates new Emir of Kagara

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Alhaji Ahmad Garba Gunna, the new Emir of Kagara.

Gunna was appointed as the new Emir of Kagara by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State.

Buhari urges the new Emir, who was till his appointment Chairman of the state’s Revenue Board, to use the wealth of experience garnered in the public sector to serve his people, and bring development to his domain.

With the security challenges facing the country, Buhari equally urges the new Emir to use his position as a grassroots personality, to engender protection of lives and property, stressing that the traditional institution has a great role to play in security.

He prays that the time of the new Emir will bring peace, security, development and progress to Kagara.

Alhaji Gunna, to be known as Ahmad Attahiru II, succeeds Alhaji Salihu Tanko, who passed away recently.