Bodycam initiative will ensure transparency – LASTMA

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The General Manager of Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Engr. Olajide Oduyoye has okayed the bodycam initiative, saying that it will ensure transparency and accountability in traffic management.

In line with the unveiling of body-worn cameras for the Law Enforcement personnel in Lagos State, some of the respondents of the initiative that is poised to enhance accountability and transparency have been reacting in the Press Media.

in a television interview explained that the new body cameras will increase credibility and confidence in the delivery of effective traffic management and enforcement.

Engr. Oduyoye maintained that the bodycam will authenticate traffic law violation reports or complaints by giving accurate validation of any tale rendered by both parties with pictorial evidence and subsequently allow transparency in the investigation of complaints lodged by aggrieved motorists.

On the operation of the camera, the LASTMA General Manager assured that 70% of LASTMA Officers are graduates, and so are capable of handling the device adding that the camera would have a significant effect on deviant behaviour on the road.

The Director Vehicle Inspection Service, Engr. Akin-George Fashola in a television interview reiterated that the initiative is a win-win procedure for both the Law Enforcement Officers and Motorists as the regular arguments on traffic laws violation will be put to rest through detailed recordings.

While lauding Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his determination to solve traffic gridlock problems through the use of technology, Engr. Fashola also said that technological intervention like the body camera would ensure those accurate penalties are meted out timely through checks and balances devoid of human intervention.

Earlier in a Radio Programme on the same bodycam initiative, the Head of the Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI), Prince Oyekan Falade disclosed that the Law Enforcement Officers in the State; Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Vehicle Inspection Services (VIS), Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC) and Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) will be duly trained on the use of the body camera at the Institute as directed by the Governor of Lagos State.

According to him, a planned three – day training commencing soon, will be done in 26 batches to reduce large gatherings at the Institute. Falade concurred that the cameras will enhance professionalism on the part of the Law Enforcement Personnel.

The LETI Head averred that the body-worn cameras have been found to be efficient and effective in combating crimes.

“Germany made cameras have been found to work effectively with the functions required by our State, Lagos, as those from the USA and China, haven’t met all peculiarity requirements.” he stated.

Falade also added that the cameras can work for 12 hours without a blink, as the battery life span is strong and durable for use by Law Enforcement Officers.