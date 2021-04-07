Beauty Blogger Sabrina Bradley lists 5 tips to improve your skin health

By Taiwo Okanlawon

It’s very common to feel self-conscious about your skin. Many people deal with acne, wrinkles, or dry spots on their face and body on a daily basis.

Sabrina Bradley is a skin-care expert with her own line called SKIN by Sabrina, which is beloved by many people as their ultimate skin-care regimen. Here are her top tips to keep your skin healthy.

Develop a skin care routine.

It’s not enough to occasionally apply skin-care products. You need to use them at least once a day to see results. “Dedicate yourself to spending fifteen minutes on skin care both in the morning and at night,” Sabrina said. Different products are meant to be used at different times, so this is often necessary. If you have trouble fitting it into your routine, apply your products while your coffee is brewing or while you’re listening to a podcast.

Drink lots of water.

Skin-care products can do a lot to improve the appearance of your skin, but some of the most natural things you can do don’t require spending any money at all. “Drink the recommended eight cups of water a day. It moisturizes your skin and keeps it from looking dry.” Plus, drinking enough water has many other health benefits that anyone who’s concerned with their beauty should love.

Use sunscreen.

The sun is the most likely culprit for most skin damage. It can cause wrinkles, dark circles, and even skin cancer. “You should wear a face sunscreen every day,” Bradley said. “You can get some that come in your moisturizer or foundation.” You might not like how it makes your skin feel at first, but it’s totally worth it to avoid sun damage on your face. If you plan to be outside for a while, you should apply sunblock to your body as well.

Apply moisturizer.

Your skin needs moisture to look great, even if your skin is usually greasy or if you have acne. You should moisturize your face at least once a day, but preferably both in the morning and at night. “You should pay special attention to moisturizing your skin after you bathe or shower. Complete your skin-care routine right after you get clean. The wetness of your shower or bath will keep the moisture locked into your skin.”

Eat healthy.

What you eat every day has a strong impact on your skin. Try to eat clean and avoid processed foods.

“Don’t eat too much sugar or too many processed carbohydrates. Scientific studies have proven that this is associated with acne, greasy skin, and premature aging.” In addition, the bacteria in your gut have a direct connection to skin health. Take a probiotic or eat lots of food with live cultures to keep your stomach healthy.

If you’re completing these steps and still having issues with your skin, check out SKIN by Sabrina. It’s a complete skin-care program that will help you get control of how you look in a fun, easy-to-use way.