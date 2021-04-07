Akwa Ibom APC leaders pass Vote of Confidence on Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Executives in Ukana West 11 of Akwa Ibom, have passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and other party leaders.

This is contained in a communiqué issued on Wednesday in Abuja and signed by a former Military Administrator of Ogun and Rivers, retired Group Capt. Sam Enwang on behalf of stakeholders.

Enwang is a national caucus member of the APC.

“The vote of confidence is for you, our son and leader to continue in your legacy of leadership delivery and we are solidly behind you,’’ he said.

The APC leaders in the state had earlier declared Akpabio as the authentic leader of the party in the state.

He said the decision to pass a vote of confidence on the party`s leaders at different levels was to encourage them to work harder.

He said it was also to encourage them to use their leadership positions towards developing and move the country forward.

He listed the N-power project, commissioning of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) headquarters and the ongoing construction of East-West road as achievements of the APC-led administration.

He said that the East-West road will reposition the Niger Delta as well as stimulate economic ties among states within and outside the region.

He expressed delight at the appointment of Sen. Godswill Akpabio as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This, he said, had afforded him the opportunity to contribute his quota to the development of the Niger Delta in particular and Nigeria in general.

“We, therefore, reiterate our unalloyed support for Buhari, as he strives to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“We also charge our son and leader, Akpabio to continue to support the plans of Mr President for the region.

“Because as a former governor of Akwa Ibom, he showed the capacity and experience on how to get things done in the region,“ he said.

He said that the commissioning of the abandoned NDDC headquarters in less than two years was made possible because of the Buhari’s support for Akpabio.