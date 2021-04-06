Oyo state loses solicitor-general Gbadegesin, Makinde mourns

Prince Wasiu Adetunji Gbadegesin, the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Oyo State Ministry of Justice, has died.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who announced this today, described Gbadegesin’s death as a painful blow to the state, the Ministry of Justice and the judiciary.

Makinde said Gbadegesin, a prince of Agunloye Ladigbolu Royal Dynasty of Oyo Kingdom, was a hardworking and efficient civil servant.

He gave his best to the state, Makinde said.

The governor said the departed permanent secretary’ wealth of experience and expertise will be greatly missed.

Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor equally commiserated with the family of Gbadegesin, staffers of the Ministry of Justice and the judiciary family in the state.

Part of the statement read:

“The passage of the Solicitor-General of Oyo State and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Prince Wasiu Adetunji Gbadegesin is a great blow to the Ministry, the state and the judiciary.

“We have lost in Gbadegesin an efficient, hardworking and expert civil servant, who dedicated his all to the service of the state.

“It is my prayers that God will grant him Aljannah Firdaus and give his immediate family, the royal family of Oyo, civil servants in the state and members of the judiciary family in the state the fortitude to bear this loss.”