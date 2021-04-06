Nigeria’s politics need patriotic young people – Gov. Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state said Nigeria’s politics and governance need the involvement of more patriotic young people.

Fayemi stated this on Tuesday while speaking on some of his engagements over the Easter Weekend.

He said: “As part of my engagements over the #Easter weekend, I held separate town hall meetings with political appointees from the Local Government Councils, as well as Community Development stakeholders from across our state.

“I have always held that the reason many programmes and policies are not as successful as they should be in Africa is because of the little attention paid to securing the input of the people at the #grassroots level in policy design and implementation.

“That is why our administration prioritises #participatory governance with results to show for our approach.

“I also met with a group of young people who have been very deliberate in moving beyond their comfort zones to engage in the #political process.

“Young people are in the majority in our country, and our politics and governance need more patriotic young people involved – brilliant and passionate young patriots like the ones I met yesterday.”