Nigerian Media Monitoring Agency launches “Get-Reports” for PR Industry

P+ Measurement Services, Nigeria’s leading Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows the purchase of PR performance audit reports.

The product which is the first of its kind in the Nigerian Public Relations industry spans across areas including 22 Commercial Nigerian Banks PR Performance Audit Report; Top Nigerian Insurance PR Performance Audit Report; Top Nigerian Digital Banks PR Performance Audit Report and the 22 commercial Nigerian Bank CEOs PR Performance Audit Report.

Others are the Top Nigerian Insurance CEOs PR Performance Audit Report and Top Nigerian Digital Bank CEOs PR Performance Audit Report.

In the area of the Nigerian Digital Bank CEOs media Performance Audit Report, a total of four Digital Bank CEOs in the country were sampled, while the number of sample will be populated as the demand increases.

On it, the PR Performance Audit Report will deliver deep insights of CEOs for four Digital Banks in Nigeria, using the P+ Measurement Media Content Analysis (P+MCA) methodology in accordance with the Barcelona Principles 3.0; highlights Nigerian Digital Bank CEOs with the most favourable and unfavourable media reputation; and analyse the overall competitive share exposure of the four Digital Bank CEOs sampled.

It will also explore top four CEOs in the Nigerian Digital Banking industry with most interviews, as well as partnership/sponsorship, CSR/CSI, product launch, promotion, and fintech media activities.

Commenting on it, the Company’s Chief Insights Officer, Philip Odiakose, pointed out the product is with 5 percent error margin and 95 percent confidence level and has passed through high-quality checks and audit processes, by well-trained media and data analysts, with exceptional skills in media monitoring, media research, data gathering, analysis as well as evaluation.

He explained the reports makes sourcing for data-driven brand PR performance audit report easier than ever and can be purchased on the Mate+ platform through https://www.mateplus.com.ng/get-reports/ using various transparent payment methods on the website, and brands and agencies can also request tailored customized PR audit report for their C-Suite.

“The evaluation processes are for those that want to handle their media monitoring internally, but do not want to take the risk of a self-brand evaluation which can also be term as being “the accuse, the judge and the jury of your own homework”, This is because the health of the brand is the end goal for all brand custodians,” Odiakose affirmed.

The CIO avowed that the frontline agency with expertise in Media Monitoring, PR Measurement and Audit and CEO Media Performance and Advisory, has offered services to over 45 brands and 15 PR agencies in its five years of operation in Nigeria.

The organisation, which is the only local AMEC Member in the country, has exclusive partnerships with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Reelforge Media Monitoring; the biggest media monitoring agency in the East African region, covering more than five countries.

It has greatly enhanced clients’ businesses to incalculable heights, with its cutting-edge processes and avant-garde methodology for PR measurement and evaluation.

Since its inception, the agency has been providing media monitoring, measurement, evaluation and performance audit services for brands, agencies and government establishments, across various segments of the economy, ranging from Banking, Telecom, Insurance, Airlines, Tourism, Government, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Pensions, Health Management Organisations (HMOs), Tobacco, Lifestyle and PayTV.