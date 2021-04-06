Kwara leads as NCDC reports 135 fresh COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 135 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Kwara state leads with 37 new infections whilst the rest 98 cases are scattered across 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

NCDC announced this on Monday night via its verified Twitter account.

Meanwhile, a total of 47 patients have been discharged after testing negative twice for the virus.

The development brings the total number of confirmed cases so far to 163,330 with 2,058 deaths while about 152,045 patients have been treated and discharged.

Today's report includes: ✅18 community recoveries in Kaduna State

✅Data from Kaduna State recorded over the last two days

✅Backlog of cases reported in Kwara State A breakdown of cases by state via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet pic.twitter.com/wFDaU4a6oG — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 5, 2021