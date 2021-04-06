Just In: Another police station razed in Imo

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Some unidentified gunmen on Tuesday attacked another police station in Imo state, Nigeria’s South-east, and set it ablaze.

The police station, located in Ehime Mbano LGA, was burnt down on Tuesday afternoon.

It was gathered that the gunmen were also said to have freed the detained persons at the police station after some officers in the station ran for their lives.

This is coming two days after gunmen stormed the Imo State Police Command headquarters located in Owerri on Monday, freeing some of the inmates.

The Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had also visited the state for an assessment of the damage done during the previous attack on Monday.

Details later…