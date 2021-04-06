IGP tells policemen to crush IPOB members

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu has ordered the police to be ruthless against members of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB).
Adamu gave the order when he visited the burnt Imo Police Command headquarters and the Owerri Correctional Service on Tuesday.
He ordered police officers to use their weapons against the IPOB members and crush them to the last man.
This directive is coming after some unknown gunmen attacked the police headquarters and the Correctional Centre in Owerri and freed hundreds of inmates.
According to reports, the gunmen began their operation between 1 am to 3 am on Monday and freed suspects in almost all the cells at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command.
Some years ago in Libya, some Libyan activists started street protests against the unlawful arrest of a political figure.
Instead of thread on the path of caution, The, then Libyan leader Ghadaffi mobilized the military and other security agencies to mercilessly crush the protestors, the protestors resisted and became emboldened, sadly it snowballed into a full blown revolution and effectively led to the ouster of Ghadaffi from power and his eventual capture and murder by the revolutionists.
I doubt the IGP is a student of history, there is so much anger in Nigeria especially in the south east owing to Buhari’s leadership style. IPOB and south Easterners would easily rise to the occasion and defend their people from the perceived bias and oppressions of Buhari’s killer Fulani herdsmen led federal government and it’s attempt at taking over their ancestral lands
We are watching the unfolding confrontation. What a country. What an insensitive government’s actors and their endless mistakes and excesses.
What a situation. I take a stroll. Nonsense.