IGP tells policemen to crush IPOB members

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu has ordered the police to be ruthless against members of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB).

Adamu gave the order when he visited the burnt Imo Police Command headquarters and the Owerri Correctional Service on Tuesday.

He ordered police officers to use their weapons against the IPOB members and crush them to the last man.

This directive is coming after some unknown gunmen attacked the police headquarters and the Correctional Centre in Owerri and freed hundreds of inmates.

According to reports, the gunmen began their operation between 1 am to 3 am on Monday and freed suspects in almost all the cells at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command.