How Don Jazzy, girlfriend arrested me with SARS – Kelly Hansome

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer Kelechi Orji Obinna George Michael also known as Kelly Hansome has accused Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy of intimidation after he got operatives of the now-defunct Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) to arrest him.

The ‘Maga Don Pay’ singer’s allegation came after Don Jazzy boasted that no one on earth can accuse him of maltreatment.

Don Jazzy had while speaking during the latest episode of the BlackBox Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu dared anyone with allegations of maltreatment against him to come forward.

“I want somebody to come outside and beat their chest and say Don Jazzy did not treat me right. Then at that point, we might now be responding to something.

“I don’t think there is anybody on the surface of earth that would say, this is what Don Jazzy did to me, whether boyfriend, girlfriend that would just say this is what I did.

“I go out of my way…ask the people close to me, I dey take pains for people,” Don Jazzy said.

Reacting in a now-deleted post, Former Kennis Music act said the record producer assaulted him in the past.

He also alleged that Don Jazzy asked the now-disbanded police unit to arrest him and that he was whisked away from Kano to Abuja in handcuffs.

The man born Kelechi Orji also accused the record label boss of intimidating him alongside a friend with dogs.

“Did he also state why he and his girlfriend arrested me with SARS and moved me from Kano to Abuja in handcuffs? No he won’t say that part, but it happened. Did he say when he sent his dogs to intimidate me and Rex Idaminabo? No. Thank God Festus Keyamo is still alive,” he wrote.

Don Jazzy has not reacted to the allegations as of the time of this report.

This is not the first time Kelly Hansome will be accusing Don Jazzy of intimidation.

He had in 2018 accused Don Jazzy of trying to get him arrested.

The controversy-prone singer has had beef with other artistes including MI Abaga, D’banj and Wande Coal in the past.