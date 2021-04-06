Excitement trail second round of Nigerian Idol auditions

The judges were once again faced with the difficult task of screening contestants of all ages from all over Nigeria who were competing for a spot to show they have what it takes to be the next Nigerian Idol.

The judges were a lot calmer, but they were also curt, Obi Asika held the contestants to the standard set by those from the previous week.

Seyi Shay was a lot relaxed this time; it was DJ Sose who was not having any gimmicks from the contestants.

This week’s contestants gave the judges a tougher time and entertained the viewers, including 19-year-old graphic designer, Omobolaji who preferred to be called Richard but plans to use Emmanuelai as his stage name.

There was also 29-year-old Ivan whose rendition of Aerosmith’s classic ‘Don’t Miss A Thing’ drove DJ Sose under the table.

Another contestant, Fuburata impressed the judges with her rendition of Celine Dion’s ‘Because You Love Me’, whilst Rachel was left begging the judges for a second chance to prove herself.

However, all hope was not lost as eight contestants managed to impress the judges.

17-year-old multi-instrumentalist, Ebunoluwa wowed the judges with her stage presence and it made up for her shaky performance.

Photographer, fashion designer and veterinary medicine student, Omotolani, left the judges stunned and set the bar for other contestants that came after her.

They, alongside six other contestants, got golden tickets to advance to the theatre week.

The auditions continue next week Sunday, April 11 on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch 151) and Africa Magic Urban (DStv ch 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv ch 154 & GOtv ch 2) from 7 pm.

Nigerian Idol season 6 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno Mobile.

The show is available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga and GOtv Max and Jolli.

Visit www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.com and download MyDStv or MyGOtv Apps to pay your subscription or switch your package.

You can also watch Nigerian Idol Season 6 via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost.

The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol.

You can also follow the official Nigerian Idol social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag #NigerianIdol on Twitter @nigerianidol, Instagram @nigerianidol and Facebook www.facebook.com/nigidol