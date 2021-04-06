Ekiti lady, Joy Fatoba explains why she threatened to kill her twin babies

By Yinusa Ishola

Joy Fatoba, an hair dresser in Igbara-odo town, Ekiti State, has explained why she locked up her twin babies in a room and even threatened to kill them should anyone compel her to open the door.

Fatoba spoke after the twins were rescued, Ekiti Police Command’s spokesperson, Sunday Abutu said in a statement on Monday.

According to Abutu, police rescued the two-year old twin babies after they were locked up in a room by their mother for three days in Igbara-odo, Ekiti South-West Local Government Area of the state.

Abutu said the command acted on a distress call by a good Samaritan at about 9:45 hours and rescued the babies who were without food for three days.

He said a lady, who was later identified as Joy Fatoba of Igbara-odo, locked up her twin babies in her room and even threatened to kill them should anyone compel her to open the door.

According to him, the Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS), upon the receipt of the information, swung into action, rushed to the scene and tactically rescued the two kids.

The Police image maker said the two-year old kids appeared unhealthy when they were rescued and could neither walk nor stand on their own due to dehydration and under-nutrition.

He said the twins upon their rescue were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical examination and treatment.

He said upon interrogation Fatoba narrated that the father of her kids left her for Calabar during pregnancy and had refused to return to take care of her and the kids till date.

“She told her interrogator that she could no longer fend for herself and her two kids recently because her hair dressing work started failing,” Abutu added.

Abutu said the command would ensure the safety of the kids and their mother and that investigation to unravel the circumstances of the incident had already commenced.

He used the opportunity to extend the command’s appreciation to the good Samaritan for volunteering the useful and timely information that led to the rescuing of the babies.

Abutu enjoined the residents to always and quickly draw the attention of the nearest Police Station to any suspicious happenings in their locality or call 08062335577.

READ ALSO: Akeugbagold withdraws suit against kidnappers of his twins