Don’t let hoodlums thwart your peace – Osinbajo tells Imo people

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday admonished Imo State people in particular and the South East zone in general to resist attempts by hoodlums to thwart their peace and consequently stall progress and development in the area.

Osinbajo spoke in Owerri, the Imo State capital while reacting to the attack on the Nigerian Correctional Services and the Police Headquarters by some hoodlums on Monday.

The vice president was in the state to commission some roads – Dick Tiger Road and Dick Tiger Street – abandoned for 28 years, but which Governor Hope Uzodimma recovered.

After a tour of the two federal government institutions, the Vice President noted that an attack on a critical institution of law enforcement such as the Police Station and Prison is an attack on the security and well being of citizens and described such act as “atrocious and condemnable.”

His words: “When you attack institutions of law and order it is evidence it is not an attack on justice as usual. It is an attack on the welfare and well being of the people, especially when you free prisoners, some of who may be dangerous to the community, dangerous to the people. It is particularly atrocious and condemnable. Government has already taken steps to enhance security here and in the Correctional Facilities and the State generally and that is a continuing process.”

Osinbajo added: “Perhaps more than any other part of the country, this region has borne witness to the very terrible cost in life, liberty and progress that is exacted by conflict. It is a least beautiful lie that our country learned an enduring lesson in the futility of violence for there are those who believe that to resolve conflicts and issues other than by violence is cowardice.

“If the voice of their hatred prevails, we will experience a terrible and needless loss of lives that violence exerts.”

He acknowledged that the Nigerian system is not perfect, but insisted that “what democracy and institution of a democratic governance provide are channels for seeking peaceful resolution to conflicts and injury.”

The Vice President said there were many working tirelessly everyday to improve the system and called on Nigerians to reject agents of anarchy that seek to weaponize the frustrations and discontent of the youths for their own profits. He warned that the path of violence can only lead to destruction and desolation of communities.

Prof Osinbajo warned that peace should not be taken for granted, “because it was dangerous to learn the value of peace through the horrible crucible of war.”

He commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for the mature manner he handled the situation and assured Imo people and residents that the security of the state has since been further enhanced. “The search for the escaped inmates began in earnest even” just as he assured that the Federal Government stands with Governor Uzodimma at a time like this.

He commended Governor Uzodimma for “aligning with President Muhammadu Buhari’s firm belief that the building of roads, rails , power, digital technology and other infrastructural development must be priority for economic development.”

In his speech, Governor Uzodimma pointed out that the road projects were not ordinary but rather “very strategic due to the socio- economic sustainability they provide the people of the state.”

Governor Uzodimma recalled with nostalgia the former condition of Dick Tiger road and surrounding street which were flood prone and swallowed up many houses, resulting to loss in real estate value.

He expressed gladness that the story had changed for residents and motorists in the area, noting that “this was an example of what APC government can do for people of the South East” for which he described Imo State as “the torch bearer of the party in the region.”

The commissioning was witnessed by prominent indigenes of Imo State such Minister of State Education, Dr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, his deputy, Rt. Hon. Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, House of Representatives member, Miriam Onuoha, former Imo State Governor, Ikedi Ohakim, business mogul and statesman, Chief Eng. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Imo State APC Chairman, Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo, APC apex leader in the State, Chief Tony Chukwu among others.

Also present were Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, former Senate President and APC chieftain, Chief Ken Nnamani, Minister of State, Mines and Solid Minerals, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah and a host of other dignitaries.