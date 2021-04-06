Buhari’s aide Onochie drops message for IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

Lauretta Onochie, Senior Special Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari has told IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu and his supporters that the Republic of Biafra will never be actualised.

Onochie dropped the message on Monday following the attacks on Imo prison and police command which the police have pinned on members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

“There’ll never be Biafra again, Never,” Onochie wrote on Twitter.

Onochie, who hails from Southern Nigeria, backed her claim with a video showing the then Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, receiving the then Biafran Vice President, Major General Philip Effiong, who facilitated the surrender of the Biafran State to Nigeria in 1970.

Effiong had assumed leadership of the secessionist state after the Biafran leader, Colonel Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, fled to Ivory Coast in the heat of the civil war.

“The very day nails were put in the coffin of Biafra. There’ll never be Biafra again, Never!” the President’s aide captioned the video.

Relief on the faces of Philip Effiong 2nd in command to Ojukwu & his men as they surrender says #NeverAgainBiafra The joy on d face of d then Head of state Yakubu Gowon says, #OneNigeria. The very day nails were put in the coffin of #Biafra There'll never be Biafra again, Never pic.twitter.com/4sNFYhBcKP — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) April 5, 2021

Nigerian-Biafran War

Dissatisfaction over the Nigerian State and the quest for sovereignty had led Ojukwu to declare the exit of the Republic of Biafra from Nigeria in May 1967. The Biafran territory comprised the South-East region of Nigeria.

The declaration led to a civil war that lasted two and half years as the Nigerian State under Gowon battled to unify the soul of the country using state powers and military might.

The war ended in January 1970 with the South-East region back in Nigeria but the civil war left a ghoulish imprint on the Nigerian history with squalid tales of deaths, blood, hunger, horror, sorrow and more deaths.

However, decades later, secessionist agitations resurfaced in the South-East. The agitation, this time, is being championed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Buhari regime had in September 2017 outlawed IPOB and declared that the activities of the group constituted an act of terrorism and illegality.