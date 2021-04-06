Breaking: Buhari’s official driver Sa’idu Afaka dies

Master Warrant Officer, Sa’idu Afaka, the official driver of President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

He died at the State House Clinic, Abuja on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, according to a statement by presidential spokesman Garba Shehu.

From London, President Buhari has sent heartfelt condolences to Afaka’s family.

Buhari also commiserated with the Government and people of Kaduna State.

He described Afaka as an honest, capable and reliable person who handled his job with utmost care and responsibility.

Buhari recalled Afaka’s honesty in 2016, when while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, he picked up a bag containing a large amount of foreign currencies.

Afaka turned it over to the National Hajj Commission, an action which earned him praises from the Saudi and Nigerian authorities.

“President Buhari prays Almighty Allah to ‘‘bless the soul of the departed with an elevated place in heavens,’’ committing the family and friends to divine comfort and patience”, added the statement.