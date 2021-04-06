Home Nigeria News Metro Breaking: Buhari’s official driver Sa’idu Afaka dies

Breaking: Buhari’s official driver Sa’idu Afaka dies

By
PM NEWS Editor
-
buhari's driver Warrant officer Sa'idu Afaka dies
Buhari's driver Warrant officer Sa'idu Afaka dies
buhari's driver Warrant officer Sa'idu Afaka dies
Buhari’s driver Warrant officer Sa’idu Afaka dies

Master Warrant Officer, Sa’idu Afaka, the official driver of President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

He died at the State House Clinic, Abuja on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, according to a statement by presidential spokesman Garba Shehu.

From London, President Buhari has sent heartfelt condolences to Afaka’s family.

Buhari also commiserated with the Government and people of Kaduna State.

He described Afaka as an honest, capable and reliable person who handled his job with utmost care and responsibility.

Buhari recalled Afaka’s honesty in 2016, when while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, he picked up a bag containing a large amount of foreign currencies.

Afaka turned it over to the National Hajj Commission, an action which earned him praises from the Saudi and Nigerian authorities.

“President Buhari prays Almighty Allah to ‘‘bless the soul of the departed with an elevated place in heavens,’’ committing the family and friends to divine comfort and patience”, added the statement.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© All rights reserved PMNEWSNIGERIA
Skip to toolbar