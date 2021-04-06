APC caretaker chairman kidnapped in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State APC has announced the kidnap of Hiasine Wiye, its Caretaker Committee Chairman in Khana LGA.

Wiye was kidnapped at his residence in Khana Local Government area on Sunday night.

The party has called for his unconditional release.

The APC spokesman, Ogbonna Nwuke said Wiye’s kidnap further reinforced the belief that no one is safe in the state.

“The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State was snatched on Sunday from his home by unknown persons.

“We have been briefed that he was taken into captivity at a time when well meaning people were celebrating the resurrection of our Lord, the Son of God.

“We are appealing to those who have seized a Rivers citizen from the arms of his loved ones to release him unconditionally.

“While the identities of persons who are currently holding him hostage are not known, we have strong reasons to believe that the act was perpetuated against the backdrop of the inability of the Rivers State Government to guarantee appropriate security protection at the grassroots.

“We call on all security agencies in the State to intensify their man-hunt for those who are responsible for the sudden disappearance of a law abiding citizen”.

Meanwhile, the APC insisted that it got its facts right when it spoke on the attempt by the State Government to revive the C-4-I security structures instituted by former Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

“We were right about the facts that we deposed to yesterday. We are right about those facts today. We were right when we said that those security structures were unwittingly dismantled under the watch of the Wike administration.

“These facts are known to the Rivers people. A great majority of Rivers people live in this State. They do not live abroad. They are witnesses to all that has transpired. More than that, Rivers people are no fools. They know the truth.

“Those who chose to react to our position equally chose to avoid the truth that the APC spoke.

“Under whose watch was the Command Control, Communications,Computer and Intelligence codenamed C4I infrastructure laid to waste? The answer is simple. It has happened under the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike. Nothing can change that reality.”