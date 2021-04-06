Another Nigerian lawmaker is dead

Suleiman Aliyu, a member of the House of Representatives representing Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State is dead.

Aliyu was aged 53.

According to reports, he died in the early hours of Tuesday at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna State after an undisclosed illness.

Two relatives of the deceased, Hassan Banaga and Murjanatu Garba, confirmed his death.

According to Mr Banaga, “We are here at Barau Dikko Hospital Kaduna to take the body for burial. He is going to be buried in Lere town at 3 pm”.

Mr Aliyu was sworn in by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in March 2020 despite contesting for the seat in the 2019 general election.

The deceased had recently won his case at the Court of Appeal which reinstated him as both the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the winner of the February 23, 2019, House of Representatives election for Lere Federal Constituency.

In a historic judgment delivered on Friday, the court had set aside its earlier decisions in suit number: CA/K/EPT/NA/18/2019 and suit number: CA/K/EPT/NA/19/2019 for being nullities.

The court, which had Justices Obietonbara Daniel-Kalio, Saidu Tanko Hussaini and Olutodun Adepope-Okojie, held that the decision of the Election Petition Tribunal cannot stand in the face of the superior courts’ decisions by virtue of Section 287(2) of the 1999 Constitution.

The sub-section stated that “the decisions of the Court of Appeal shall be enforced in any part of the federation by all authorities and persons, and by courts with subordinate jurisdiction to that of the Supreme Court.”