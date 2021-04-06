Japan’s Ozeki recovers ¥370, 000, $1,800 USD from Nigerian fraudster

Hatsumi Ozeki, who hails from Japan, has recovered the sums of ¥370,000 Japanese Yen and $1,800 USD from a Nigerian fraudster identified as Evans Ewean-Obayagbona through the help of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The EFCC said the money was returned to Ozeki through officials of the Japanese Embassy, Abuja, on Thursday, April 1.

The anti-graft agency noted that the money was recovered after Ozeki lodged a complaint on January 19, 2019.

The EFCC said Investigation established that Ozeki was duped by Evans Ewean-Obayagbona but the proceeds of crime were wired to him through the accounts of his accomplices- Samson Okonofua, Osifo Onaiwi-Kelly and Igbenedion Iyobor Mikel.

Speaking while handing over the money to officials of the Japanese Embassy at the EFCC headquarters, Abuja, the Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to the fight against cybercrime and other forms of financial crimes.

He said the agency is poised to sanitize the nation’s financial system to ensure a conducive investment climate for foreign investors.

On his part, the representative of the Japanese Embassy expressed appreciation to the EFCC for the feat in recovery the money and commended the agency’s commitment to fighting corruption.