Wanted Zamfara bandit killed by police

By Ishaq Zaki/Gusau

A wanted bandit in Zamfara state, who had been terrorising communities, has died in a shootout with the police.

The Police did not identify him.

The command’s public relations officer, SP Muhammad Shehu said the bandit had been on police radar for terrorising innocent people of Maradun and other neighbouring local government areas in the state.

“On 4th April, 2021, operatives attached to operation Puff Adder II of the command while on confidence building patrol along Tsibiri village near Sububu forest in Maradun LGA, intercepted group of armed bandits who were believed to be on attack mission to the village.

“On sighting the police operatives, they engaged them in a gun duel, to which the personnel quickly returned fire.

“One of the bandits was gunned down, while other bandits fled into the forest with possible gun shot wounds.”

It added that an AK 47 rifle with breech no. AK 103- 2051361627, a magazine containing four rounds of live ammunition, a motorcycle, bag of charms and set of military camouflage uniform were recovered from the scene.

The command assured members of the public that the ongoing operations against the bandits would be sustained.