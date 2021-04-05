UK trip: APC launches counter-protest against anti-Buhari protesters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) United Kingdom chapter on Monday staged a counter-protest to defend President Muhammadu Buhari against #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon protesters.

#HarassBuhariOutOfLondon protesters are demanding the return of President Buhari to Nigeria.

The group said the president, who is currently in London for a medical checkup, must be forced to return to Nigeria on the account that he has failed to build a single hospital in his country.

The #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon, led by former presidential aide Reno Omokri, enters the 4th day today.

However, APC UK also staged a peaceful counter-protest at the same venue – Nigeria House in London – today.

The representative of the APC UK said: “A few days ago, some hoodlums were at the gate and they were trying to destabilize the peace here. We are here to tell them that Nigerians in the diaspora are solidly behind Mr. President and his vision for Nigerians.

He added that legal actions will be taken against the anti-Buhari protesters.

Watch the video below: