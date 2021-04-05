Tinubu hits Yinka Odumakin’s house, consoles widow (Video)

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Monday visited the widow of late Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin at her residence in Omole area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Odumakin died on Saturday after battling with respiratory problem occasioned by COVID-19 complications.

Tinubu visited Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin around 2.00pm on Monday and spent time consoling her.

He told her how much Yinka was dear to his heart and that his death represented a big loss.

The former governor of Lagos told Okei-Odumakin to take heart as death is inevitable and that no matter the grief, nothing could bring him back to life again.

Tinubu later told reporters that Odumakin has contributed so much to constitutional democracy in the country.

He said he, Odumakin and others were together during the struggle for the actualisation of June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late MKO Abiola.

Tinubu added that Odumakin, Tokunbo Afikuyomi and others meant so much to him.

According to him, even if he and Odumakin later had differences, that was after they had pushed the military out of power.

In his words: “He has so much contributed to constitutional democracy of this country, no matter which side you are, we were together struggling for actualization of June 12. They mean so much to me, himself, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, many of them.

“Even if we had differences at a later stage, that is after we have gotten the military out of power, we were in AD together. He matters to me a lot and I respect him, that is what I have shown.”

Yinka’s widow, Joe, said the death of her husband was so shocking to her and that she was yet to get over the shock.

She said she wished Yinka would still be alive to witness the arrays of tributes poured on him even by those they had differences.

Joe said she believed Yinka made it to heaven as he was so much close to God, saying that was her only consolation.