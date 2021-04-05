The Weeknd announces $1m donation for relief efforts in Ethiopia

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Grammy award-winning artist The Weeknd has said he would donate $1 million to Ethiopian relief efforts through the UN World Food Programme.

The music star, whose name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, made his donation known via his Instagram page as part of relief efforts in the country.

Ethiopian military is embroiled in a conflict with the Tigray region which has resulted in thousands of deaths and over a million displaced people.

The Weeknd said his heart breaks for his people in Ethiopia as he announced his donation.

“My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction.”

“I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Program and encourage those who can to please give as well.”

The violence in Ethiopia has gone on since November when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered attacks on the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) after Ahmed alleged that TPLF had attacked a federal military base.

The Weeknd, although a Canadian is a native of Ethiopia as both his parents are Ethiopian immigrants.