Segun Oni preaches sacrifice, love, togetherness

A former Governor of Ekiti, Segun Oni, has admonished the people of the state to reflect on the significance of Easter.

Oni said the residents should imbibe sacrifice, love and togetherness in order to move the state forward.

In an Easter message he personally signed on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, Oni said it was only through sacrifice, building of strength and togetherness that the desired positive cause of the state could be advanced.

Oni, who acknowledged that God has a special interest in the affairs of Ekiti, called for deep reflection on the essence of the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ as it applied to existence and togetherness.

According to the former governor, the time has come for the people of the state “to resurrect their profound history and the great glory of their knowledge and use them to turn around the fortunes of the state for their common good’’.

“As a distinct homogenous entity that loves and accommodates all, we must come to a place of apposite understanding, make sacrifices, build on our strength, guide our uniqueness and use our God-given intellect and talents to advance the cause of our dear state.

“We must never allow the axis of evil to thrive in our dear state; we have a collective duty to fight, defeat and shame the nest of killers.

“As we have desired to live the essence of Easter after our Lord Jesus Christ, who is our resurrection and life, let Ekiti be known and called a house of prayers, a fountain of love and a land of honour and blessing.

“It is on these premises that I urge the good people of Ekiti to deeply reflect on the essence of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ as it applies to our existence and togetherness,” he added.