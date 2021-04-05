Rita Dominic speaks about her lover Anosike for first time

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerian movie star, Rita Dominic for the first time ever, has spoken about her lover, Fidelis Anosike, a media entrepreneur.

On Boxing Day, the actress shared pictures of her and her lover cuddled up while holding some wine cups.

Rita captioned the post: “Merry Christmas..❤🥂💋.”

Ever since then, she has not mentioned anything about him publicly until she had a chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show ‘WithChude.’

The host upon asking the actress why she shared the viral photo of her partner last year said it was a spur of the moment.

“Oh my goodness Chude! It just happened, a spur of the moment, happiness..

“… once in a while you want to share certain things with people and I felt like my lovers, had been there for me for decades. We all had a bad year last year with COVID and we could do with some happiness.”

PM News confirmed last year from Fidelis Anosike, that he and the star actress would get married this month.

Anosike is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Folio Communications Limited, which controls Nigeria’s oldest newspaper, the Daily Times.

The company also holds the Miss Nigeria franchise, Times Multimedia, and Creative Africa Xchange (CAX).