Prof. Roger Makanjuola alive: OAU debunks death rumour

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, on Monday debunked the death rumour concerning Prof. Roger Makanjuola.

In a statement signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, the management of the university said the ex-Vice Chancellor is alive.

The management noted that report circulating on social media which claimed that Prof Makanjuola was dead should be disregarded.

The statement read in part, “Visibly worried by the negative news, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede confirmed that Professor Makanjuola is in excellent health and not under any threat.

“He therefore advised Bloggers to be cautious and desist from spreading unverified news about people.”

However, the Vice-Chancellor seized the opportunity to commend Makanjuola for sacrificing his time, energy and resources for the overall development of the university.

Ogunbodede gave the commendation in a congratulatory message to mark the 75th birthday of the former Vice-Chancellor.

The VC said, “A world-renowned Professor of Psychiatry, Professor Makanjuola, who clocks 75 years old, was invited by the Federal Government of Nigeria to be the Vice-Chancellor of OAU, when the Institution was in crisis, first in acting capacity before he eventually became the substantive Vice-Chancellor successfully completing his term in 2006.

“Professor Makanjuola, whose tenure established the Advancement Office, also ran an all-inclusive administration, with more emphasis on the participation of Alumni in the affairs of their Alma Mater.”