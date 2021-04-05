Tinubu visits Afenifere leader, Adebanjo over Odumakin’s death

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Monday visited leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebano over the death of Yinka Odumakin.

Odumakin was the spokesman of Afenifere until his death on Saturday due to respiratory problem arising from COVID-19 complications.

Tinubu posted the picture of his visit to Adebanjo’s house on his twitter handle on Monday.

He wrote: “After visiting Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, I also paid a condolence visit to Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, at his Lekki residence, Lagos to also condole with him on the death of Mr. Yinka Odumakin.”

Earlier, Tinubu visited Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, widow of Yinka Odumakin at her residence in Omole area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Tinubu visited Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin around 2.00pm on Monday and spent time consoling her.

He told her how much Yinka was dear to his heart and that his death represented a big loss. The former governor of Lagos told Okei-Odumakin to take heart as death is inevitable and that no matter the grief, nothing could bring him back to life again. Tinubu later told reporters that Odumakin has contributed so much to constitutional democracy in the country. He said he, Odumakin and others were together during the struggle for the actualisation of June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late MKO Abiola. Tinubu added that Odumakin, Tokunbo Afikuyomi and others meant so much to him. According to him, even if he and Odumakin later had differences, that was after they had pushed the military out of power.