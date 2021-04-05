Owerri prison attack: Abia’s Gov. Ikpeazu slams curfew on Aba, Umuahia

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has slammed curfew on Aba and Umuahia metropolis following gunmen’s attack on Owerri Correctional Prison in the Imo State and freed over 1500 inmates.

According to Abia State Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, Governor Ikpeazu, had directed the imposition of curfew in Aba and Umuahia metropolis between 10pm and 6am daily from today, Monday, 5th April, 2021 till further notice.

He said this was is sequel to security reports received from multiple sources, and informed by the need to continue to protect innocent citizens and residents of the state.

Kalu stated that security agencies in the state had been directed to ensure strict enforcement and compliance with the directive and that only those on essential services with proper identification were exempted from the curfew.

The commissioner urged traditional rulers, men of the State Homeland Security Team and Community Vigilante Services in the state to monitor movement of persons within their respective domains and take necessary measures to protect the people and their property.

According to him, all law abiding citizens were advised to go about their normal duties, outside the curfew period, without fear of molestation as the security architecture of the state is robust enough to guarantee their safety.

The Imo command of the Nigerian Correctional Service confirmed an attack on its facility in Owerri on Monday.

Public Relations Officer of the service in Imo, Mr James Madugba, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

Madugba who said that the event occurred at about 2.00 a.m Monday also said that many inmates escaped with some operational vehicles razed.

He added that the services had yet to confirm the numbers of escaped inmates and damaged vehicles.

“We can confirm that the facility was attacked at about 2.00 a.m. Monday with operational vehicles burnt and many inmates at large.

“We have yet to confirm definite figures but we’ll make them public as soon as possible “, he said.

He, however, called on residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses, as according to him, the situation is under control.