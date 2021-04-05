Ogun government sends stern warning to Chinese company

The Ogun State government has warned industries operating in the state to conduct their businesses in line with the state’s extant laws or risk sanctions.

Engr. Olabode Ojetola, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment handed down the warning while presiding over a peace meeting arising from a protest by Orimerunmu Community in Obafemi-Owode Local Government against Yoyo Resources Recycling Nigeria Limited.

According to the protest letter from the community, the Chinese company’s production lines emit hazardous carbon soot which pollutes the environment thereby posing health challenges.

After listening to the two parties, officials of the Ministry of Environment confirmed that carbon emission from the Chinese company had indeed caused havoc on the residents and their properties.

Ojetola thereby ordered Yoyo Resources Recycling Nigeria Limited to upgrade its production lines to meet all extant environmental laws of the state in the next four months or face sanctions and possible closure.

He said the timeline is necessary to allow the company to eliminate carbon emission from its present production lines.

According to him, the decision will serve as a deterrent to other industries that violate the state environmental laws and overlook the health and safety of their host communities.

However, he said the state government will not fail to applaud industries that comply with all its extant Environmental Laws.

Also, he reiterated the government’s desire to open its doors to law-abiding industries to flourish so as to justify its position as the nation’s industrial destination of choice.

Responding, Mr Adetayo Johnson who represented the Orimerunmu Community thanked the state government for its prompt response to the protest which confirmed it as people-centred while Mr Leo Li of Yoyo Resource Recycling Limited pledged his company’s readiness to abide by the state government directive.