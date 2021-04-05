IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu justifies attack on Imo correctional centre

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has defended the actions of gunmen who attacked a correctional centre in Imo State.
The gunmen had stormed the correctional centre on Monday morning, setting the prison on fire and freed hundreds of inmates.
However, with many reports linking IPOB to the attack, Nnamdi Kanu came out to defend the attack with the claim that no one deserves to be in prison in Nigeria.
According to Kanu, if the killer herdsmen and the Boko Haram insurgents could be arrested, freed, and rehabilitated, the same gesture should be extended to other prisoners in the country.
“If Miyetti Allah terror herdsmen and other murderous #Fulani groups, including Boko Haram insurgents can be arrested, freed and rehabilitated by this neo-colonial Fulanised @NGRPresident, then no single soul deserves to be in any prison in Nigeria”, Nnamdi Kano wrote on Twitter.
I stand to object Kanus position on this, its like using urine to wash off faeces-stained clothes. I condemn the attack on the correctional facility and the release of the prisoners. Saying got release boko haram and other killer bandits in the North doesn’t justify same in the south. Most of the freed prisoners are hardened criminals with heinous crime records, some do not deserve to be alive nor live among humans yet they would go back to the society and commit more crimes. If Igbo continue to be destructive in their demands for secession it will take longer than enough for the dreams to come true. It will mar, annihilate, destroy and leave more woes than necessary.
I condemn the attack and oppose Kanus position on this.
Who can dispute what this wise and courageous son of NDIGBO is saying? NDIGBO will not rest until we rid our blessed land of these animals from the North. A few days ago communities in Ebonyi state were invaded by the Northern terrorists leaving many Igbos slashed to death like chicken and no action from the federal government to arrest the suspects. As things are in Nigeria now NDIGBO are heavily aggrieved and ready to deal with these known enemies . Animals that don’t value life. Nigeria MUST break up no sooner than we expect.