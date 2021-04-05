IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu justifies attack on Imo correctional centre

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has defended the actions of gunmen who attacked a correctional centre in Imo State.

The gunmen had stormed the correctional centre on Monday morning, setting the prison on fire and freed hundreds of inmates.

However, with many reports linking IPOB to the attack, Nnamdi Kanu came out to defend the attack with the claim that no one deserves to be in prison in Nigeria.

According to Kanu, if the killer herdsmen and the Boko Haram insurgents could be arrested, freed, and rehabilitated, the same gesture should be extended to other prisoners in the country.

“If Miyetti Allah terror herdsmen and other murderous #Fulani groups, including Boko Haram insurgents can be arrested, freed and rehabilitated by this neo-colonial Fulanised @NGRPresident, then no single soul deserves to be in any prison in Nigeria”, Nnamdi Kano wrote on Twitter.

