Nasarawa lawmaker sues for love, peace

Mr Abel Bala, a member representing Nassarawa Eggon West constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has felicitated Christians with a call to show love and live in unity and peace.

The lawmaker, who is the Minority Whip of the House, made the appeal on Sunday while speaking in an interview with newsmen in Nassarawa Eggon as Christians celebrate Easter Sunday.

He said that the importance of unity and peace to societal development could not be overemphasised, hence the need for the call.

The lawmaker while congratulating the Christian faithful on the Easter celebration, urged them to celebrate peacefully and remain committed to constituted authorities.

“I want to wish Christians in my constituency, the state, in Nigeria and all over the world a happy Easter celebration.

“Let’s all use this period to pray for the unity, peace, progress and development of our country,” he said.

Bala also urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance and sacrifice as well as support for one another irrespective of their religion, ethnic and political differences for the overall development of the country.

He called for more support and prayers from all and sundry to enable him succeed.

“I am calling for more support from all to enable me succeed as I want to re-assure my people of quality representation and more democratic dividends,” he added.

The minority whip assured his constituents of better days ahead in order to improve on their standard of living

The lawmaker drummed for more support to Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to enable him succeed.