Merrymaking banned in Warri for 3 months

Wrappers to be worn upside down

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Iyatsere of Warri kingdom, Chief Johnson Amatserunreleghe has announced that there will be no merrymaking in the oil city of Warri for the next three months.

He said this as he declared a period of mourning over the passing of Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli.

Ogiame Ikenwoli’s transition was formally announced to a gathering of Itsekiri prominent chiefs, Princes, and sons and daughters.

‘There shall be no merrymaking of any kind anywhere in Iwere land. All Itsekiri sons and daughters must tie their wrappers upside down for the duration,” said Amatserunreleghe.

After he made the announcement, 20 cannon shots were fired to announce the departure of the monarch.

He said the 20 shots signified that 20 Olus’ had reigned over the Iwere nation.