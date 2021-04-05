Lagos CP Odumosu deploys men to boarding schools

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, has deployed men to secure all boarding schools in the state.

In a bid to protect boarding students, staffers and their facilities, the Commissioner of Police had a security meeting with the principals and officials of the Ministry of Education at Adeyemi Bero Hall, Alausa Ikeja-Lagos.

The police boss shared some security tips with them to propel them into actions on the general security of schools in the state.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisoye, appreciated the command and other participants at the meeting for their time and supports so far on the security of schools in the state.

She encouraged them to put in their best to work with the police and other security agencies in the state.

Odumosu was accompanied to the meeting by all the fourteen Area Commanders in the state, Heads of Departments and the Intelligence officers of the command.

Others include the Chairman Teaching Service Commission, Mrs Elizabeth Ariyo, who was represented by Mr Sulaiman Ajayi, the Permanent Secretary of, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abosede Adelaja.

Mr Lanre Omojola, the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, the Chairman Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon Wahab Alawiye-King and the Tutor General/ Permanent Secretaries from Districts 1 to 6 were also present.

Meanwhile, Odumosu assured all and sundry, especially owners and principals that the command has taken necessary steps in deploying its human and material resources to both private and public schools in Lagos State.

He also urged the parents and guardians to assist in supervising their kids (students) and volunteer information to the police and other security agencies.