Ladoja’s daughter Tito: I lived in shame, guilt for years

Tito Idakula, the daughter of the former governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja, has revealed how she suffered emotionally and physically after she had 2 abortions in the past.

Idakula, who is married to singer Bez, said she lived in guilt and shame for years and almost lost it all when her daughter was ill.

Sharing on Twitter on Easter Day, Idakula said she felt she deserved punishment for her sins but was set free by Jesus.

Read Tito Idakula’s experience below

“I’ve had 2 abortions. I took the only options I thought were available to me at the time.

“Even in this age of pro-choice, I am not personally proud of the choices I made. And I lived in shame and guilt for years.

“It almost crippled me when I found myself fighting for the life of my daughter.

“I felt I deserve this punishment. Now I’m ready, and God is finally ready to get me back.

“But then I didn’t understand the salvation and righteousness that I have in Christ. That, in his death and resurrection, Jesus Christ destroyed my shame and gave me a new name, a new beginning and identity.

“Even in the midst of my ‘sin’ and deepest shame, God couldn’t have punished me because that is what Christ took on when he chose that sacrifice.

“In the stripes and death, he took all my sin, and in his resurrection, he set me FREE.

“You begin to know that your works are just you walking in agreement with what God has already done.

“I am here doing all that I do because nothing holds me back. No guilt, no condemnation, no shame! Christ took it all.”