JUST IN: Tinubu visits Yinka Odumakin’s widow Joe Okei

By Abankula

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday visited Joe Okei, the widow of Yinka Odumakin, the late publicity secretary of Afenifere.

Tinubu paid the visit on Monday at the Omole Ikeja residence of the Odumakins.

The visit comes after Tinubu paid a glowing tribute to the pro-democracy activist, despite their political differences.

In the tribute, Tinubu described Odumakin as “a doughty fighter”.

“Odumakin never held public office. But he has been a constant feature and part of our public consciousness over the last two decades of this unbroken democratic dispensation”, Tinubu wrote.

“He epitomized the true definition of the citizen;a patriot who was ever conscious of the fact that his life could not be complete or his humanity meaningful if he did not take an active interest in and join likeminded fellow citizens in seeking always to promote the common good of his community and country.

“In the course of the last two and a half decades, Odumakin and I had cause to collaborate in pursuit of different political causes at different times and I can testify to his capacity for hard work, his brilliance, his tenacity in his loyalty to his cherished principles.

“Even if we differed politically, I had no cause to doubt his sincerity in charting his chosen path. He will forever remain a model of what a citizen who places the good of his country above his personal interest could be”.

Odumakin died on Saturday at the Intensive Care Unit of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, a week after he survived COVID-19.