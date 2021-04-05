Itsekiri chief officially announce Olu of Warri’s demise

The Itsekiri nation on Monday announced the passage of HRM Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of the Warri Kingdom, who died on December 20, 2020.

The Itsekiri nation subsequently announced the emergence of thirty-seven-year-old Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko as the Olu designate.

Chief Johnson Atseruleghe, the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom made the announcement at Ode-Itsekiri(the ancestral home of the Itsekiri people) in Warri, Delta State.

Clad in full traditional regalia, the Iyatsere symbolically broke three earthen pots containing white native chalk on the floor, followed by twenty cannon shots to announce the demise of the late king who reigned for five years.

He also announced three months mourning period for the king, forbidding any social activities in Iwere land.

Present at the brief event was the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II who was represented by Oba Akinola Oyetade Aderera, the Olubosin of Ife and Adekunle Adebayo Adeagbo, the Ore of Otun Ekiti.

Meanwhile, the Ologbotsere of Warri, Chief Ayirimi Emami who was suspended by a faction of the traditional Council has dismissed the unveiling of Prince Tsola Emiko on Monday, April 5, as successor to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, insisting the revered Warri Monarch has not joined his ancestors.

Chief Emami, spoke in reaction to the announcement by the Iyatsere of Warri, Chief Johnson Atserunleghe who declared that Prince Tsola Emiko is the successor to Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri.

“The Olu has not joined his ancestors. As far as I am concerned, whatever was done today at Ode – Itsekiri was a kangaroo in search of power.

“The person that has the right to pronounce the transition of the Olu of Warri, whenever that happens, is the Ologbotsere, which I am till this moment by the grace of God.

”I must add that the 1979 edict has not been amended to give any other person the right to pronounce the passage of the Olu of Warri, apart from the Ologbotsere“ he added.