IPOB denies responsibility for attack on Imo police headquarters

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied any involvement with the attack on Imo State police headquarters and the Correctional Centre in Owerri on Monday.

IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement released today, said the gunmen responsible for the attack “are not IPOB or ESN security outfit.”

He insisted that ESN and IPOB are focused on chasing Fulani herdsmen away from their forests.

He said: “ESN is in the bush chasing Fulani terrorists. Why linking IPOB and ESN to this attack? IPOB and ESN were not involved in the attack in Owerri, Imo State. and the recent attack on Onitsha Owerri road at Ukwuorji junction.

“It is not our mandate to attack security personnel or prison facilities.

“The Nigeria Government and her compromised media outfits should stop linking IPOB and ESN to the multiple attacks going on in Nigeria now.

“IPOB was formed on the principle of peace and we are still in it. Unknown gunmen are different people which we don’t know them and they are not IPOB or ESN security outfit.”

However, the statement from IPOB came after its leader Nnamdi Kanu justified the attack.

Kanu, in his reaction, said “no one deserves to be in prison in Nigeria“.