Insurgency: This is the time NAF must show strength – Air chief

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has urged NAF pilots, technicians and ground troops to remain resolute in the fight against insurgency in the North-East and other parts of the country.

Amao made the call while having an Easter lunch with troops of the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri.

He urged them to sustain the fight against insurgents.

“In spite of the sad events of the past few days, this is the time NAF must show strength, determination and remain undeterred than ever before until the entire North-East is rid of terrorists and other criminal elements.”

He noted that while a lot had been achieved towards degrading the capacity and capability of the insurgents, more needed to be done to achieve the desired level of peace and security in the region.

“We must continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister services and other security agencies, to ensure that peace and security of lives and property are achieved.”

According to him, from critical analysis of all available intelligence, it was obvious that the air accident was caused by other factors soon to be unravelled.

“You are all aware of the efforts we are making to rescue our pilots and recover crashed aircraft. We will continue to sustain the efforts.

“The sad situation notwithstanding, now more than ever before is the time NAF must show strength, determination, be undeterred and unrelenting until the entire North East is rid of terrorists and criminal elements, ” Alao said.

The CAS lauded the President and Commander-in-Chief for his sustained support to NAF and the military in general.