Innocent Chukwuma will be sorely missed: Buhari

By Ismaila Chafe

Civil society leader, Innocent Chukwuma, was a credible voice of transparency who died when the nation needed his services most, President Buhari said on Sunday.

“His demise will be badly felt because of his great contributions to our efforts to ensure transparency and good governance under our democratic system,” said Buhari, according to a statement signed by spokesman Garba Shehu.

Chukwuma was working actively with the administration through the civil society organisation, CLEEN Foundation.

CLEEN was monitoring the spending of the last tranche of $311million repatriated funds recovered from former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

While extolling the virtues of the civil society leader, Buhari said he would be remembered for his remarkable record and dedication to the cause of good governance, transparency and accountability in Africa.

The president extended heartfelt condolences to Chukwuma’s family and the civil society organisations in the country.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort for those mourning him