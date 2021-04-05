Imo attack: IGP deploys security reinforcement squad, Special Investigation Team

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate deployment of additional units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and other Police Tactical Squads to Imo State.

According to a statement signed by Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer, the move is to strengthen security in the State and prevent further attacks.

The IGP ordered the deployment of additional units after the attack on the Imo State Police Command Headquarters and the Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) on Monday.

The IGP said preliminary investigations has revealed that the attackers, were members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN).

He noted that the attackers came in with sophisticated weapons such as General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), Sub-Machine Guns (SMGs), AK49 rifles, Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Adamu alleged that they tried to gain access to the Police armory at the Headquarters was totally and appropriately resisted by Police operatives on duty who repelled the attackers.

The IGP condemned the attack and further directed the state Commissioner of Police, and the new Special Investigation Team to carry out holistic investigations into the incident.

He said they must fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“The CP is to harness the security reinforcement squads and other operational assets at his disposal to take the battle to the doorsteps of the attackers and prevent any further attack anywhere within the State and its environs,” he said.

The IGP described the deliberate and criminal attack on security operatives as an attack on the soul of our nation.

He enjoined leaders in Imo State, the South-East, and other parts of the country to speak out against the unfolding violence and criminality.

IGP Adamu also called on citizens to avail the Police and other security agencies with useful information that can assist in identifying and arresting the criminals.

He vowed that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

Adamu said the Force is doing all within its powers to curb the activities of unscrupulous elements hell-bent on threatening the unity, safety, security and socio-economic wellbeing of Nigerians.