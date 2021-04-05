I’m ready to seek visas to Kano, Lagos, Enugu – Aisha Yesufu

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian activist and the convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) advocacy group, Aisha Yesufu, has said that she is okay and ready to see visas to visit Kano, Lagos or Enugu states.

This is her late response to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s comment during Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Colloquim in Kano.

Osinbajo had said if Nigeria was to be broken down into smaller countries, one would need a visa to come to Kano. He then urged those clamouring for secession to have a rethink.

However, Yesufu, in her latest tweet, said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government might be the reason for separation in Nigeria.

According to her, it is glaring that Nigeria needs to have a conversation about whether to remain as one or divide.

The nuisance value that might come from this Buhari Presidency might well be the separation of Nigeria. It is glaring that Nigeria needs to have a conversation on whether to remain as one or go its separate ways. I am okay with seeking for visa to Kano, lagos & Enugu. — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) April 5, 2021