Gunmen storm, bomb Owerri prison, State CID

A correctional facility and police investigations department in Owerri, the Imo State capital were reportedly set ablaze by unknown gunmen early Monday morning.

According to multiple reports, the attackers struck the prison and police department shortly after midnight, freeing an unconfirmed number of inmates and suspects.

According to social media accounts what started as a mere shoot-out later resulted in a complete breakdown of law and order with people scampering for safety.

A Twitter user, Chidi Odinkalu in a tweet said “Reports of overwhelming attack on security & law enforcement establishments in Owerri, Imo State, SE Nigeria. State CID, Prisons. Perpetrators unclear but seem to have gone unchallenged for over 75 mins with discharge of high-calibre weapons. Possible detonations too.”

Reports of overwhelming attack on security & law enforcement establishments in Owerri, Imo State, SE Nigeria. State CID, Prisons. Perpetrators unclear but seem to have gone unchallenged for over 75 mins with discharge of high-calibre weapons. Possible detonations too — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) April 5, 2021

Owerri is in pandemonium right now. State CID on fire 🔥🔥🔥….. prison Inmates seen escaping…. omoh make una stay safe now oo #Owerri — Obianyo ifeanyi (@_Chainze) April 5, 2021

Owerri prison and police investigations department were set ablaze by unknown gunmen last night according to reports. Many prisoners freed. There was a heavy gunshots around the area. — Amaka Ike (@Real_AmakaIke) April 5, 2021

Prisoners on freedom songs as unknown gunmen lights Owerri prison and freed inmates. — Amaka Ike (@Real_AmakaIke) April 5, 2021