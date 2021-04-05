Gunmen storm, bomb Owerri prison, State CID

FILE PHOTO: Owerri prison reportedly bombed by unknown gunmen.

A correctional facility and police investigations department in Owerri, the Imo State capital were reportedly set ablaze by unknown gunmen early Monday morning.

According to multiple reports, the attackers struck the prison and police department shortly after midnight, freeing an unconfirmed number of inmates and suspects.

According to social media accounts what started as a mere shoot-out later resulted in a complete breakdown of law and order with people scampering for safety.

A Twitter user, Chidi Odinkalu in a tweet said “Reports of overwhelming attack on security & law enforcement establishments in Owerri, Imo State, SE Nigeria. State CID, Prisons. Perpetrators unclear but seem to have gone unchallenged for over 75 mins with discharge of high-calibre weapons. Possible detonations too.”

