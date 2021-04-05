Gani Adams wants Oyo CP Ngozi Onadeko redeployed

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to redeploy the Commissioner of Police in Oyo, Ngozi Onadeko, and bring a sterner CP to the state.

According to the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC leader, the CP is too gentle to handle the security situation in the state.

Adams in a statement signed and released by his media aide, Kehinde Aderemi, the police boss is also playing politics with sensitive security issues.

He alleged that most of the killer herders and kidnappers apprehended in the Ibarapa area of the state have been released by Onadeko, that they have gone back to resume their criminal activities in the area.

“Last week, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, expressed concern at the spate of insecurity in the state.

“Therefore, I am appealing to IGP Adamu and the police service commission to redeploy the Oyo CP, who according to my finding is too slow and biased, especially, on sensitive security issues.

“The Oyo state police boss had released many of the kidnappers apprehended by the OPC and other local security operatives and they have returned to their base to perpetrate more crimes.”

He also called on Seyi Makinde, Oyo governor, to cooperate with the IGP to secure the state, stating that intelligence reports at his disposal indicate that kidnappers are already taking positions at Ibarapa.

He added: “I want to also urge Seyi Makinde, the Oyo state governor, to cooperate with the IGP in ensuring that the state is safe for all and sundry because from the reports at my disposal, kidnappers are now returning to Ibarapa, because they know that with such a gentle cop as commissioner, they can easily get away with any crime committed in the state.”