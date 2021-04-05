Foundation gives succour to 500 residents in Lagos

A group, Raliat Anako Abdulsalam Foundation (RAAF) has given 500 residents of Coker-Aguda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State free food items and medical services.

They were giving the free medical services and food items on April 1, 2021.

The gesture was a philanthropic feat which coincided with the birthday of Alhaja Raliat Anako Abdulsalam, who is the founder of RAAF.

She said that it was in line with her philosophy of life, which is making the world a better place by helping the needy.

The event, in which both adults and children benefitted from, was held at Savanah Street, off Adetola, Aguda, Surulere.

Speaking on the essence of the service, she said: “We actually feel the need to serve humanity, especially putting smiles on the faces of the downtrodden.

“We decided to reach out to these people, to educate them on their health status and bring relief materials to them. We know it can’t go round but we are hopeful it will go a long way. I believe government alone cannot do everything, but if all comes together, we can achieve greater things and make the world a better place for both the rich and the poor to live in.”

Abdulsalam admonished wealthy citizens to cultivate the spirit of giving to the less-privileged, noting that doing so would go a along way in reducing the poverty and hunger in the country.

According to her, affecting the lives of the less-privileged children and youths positively would give them a better opportunity to harness their potential.

She stated that helping the needy and empowering the youths has always been her passion and that was what motivated her to establish the foundation.

“RAAF came about with my sense of giving, I am someone that don’t like seeing people suffering. I like to give everytime. It is not advisable to always attach money to everything. Giving a listening ear, making people smile, touching lives, enriching lives around me makes me complete.

“We all have responsibilities when it comes to rendering service to those who need it. We should all be part of the solution to the challenge facing us,” she said.

Mrs Yusuf, an elderly beneficiary in her 60s, expressed gratitude for being privileged to benefit from the kind gesture of the foundation.

She said the free medical service offered her by the RAAF, was much appreciated because she did not have the money to get the service.

A primary school pupil, Ayo who also benefited from the gesture also appreciated the philanthropist, for bringing succor to his community.