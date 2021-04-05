Florenzi PSG defender fails COVID-19 test

To miss PSG's two legs with Bayern and Ligue 1 meeting with Strasbourg

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Alessandro Florenzi, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender has failed a Covid-19 test, a huge blow to the club ahead of their clash with Bayern Munich.

PSG will take on Bayern at Allianz Arena in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in midweek.

Florenzi won’t travel with the rest of the squad.

He was diagnosed with coronavirus during the club’s latest round of medical checks.

The club in an official statement said: “Following the last Sars-Cov2 PCR test, Alessandro Florenzi is confirmed positive.

“He will therefore respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocols.

“As a reminder, the player had been in isolation for a few days as a precaution.”

The defender will also miss PSG’s Ligue 1 meeting with Strasbourg next weekend and the second leg of their tie with Bayern.

This will take place at Parc des Princes on April 13.

