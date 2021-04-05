Edo 2020: Two athletes test positive for Covid-19

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

There is palpable fear at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival, as two athletes have tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Deputy Governor and Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the festival tagged Edo 2020, Mr. Philip Shaibu disclosed this in Benin, while briefing journalists.

The athletes have however been moved to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Centre for proper care and monitoring.

Shaibu recalled that athletes and officials of Taraba and Oyo states were disqualified from participating in the sports fiesta after they failed to produce evidence of the screening and vaccination.

“The contingents of Oyo and Taraba stand disqualified from the 20th NSF unless the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 gives a counter directive as both states failed to meet with the Covid-19 guidelines of the games.

“We have to be strict with the guidelines so as not to use the games as an avenue to spread Covid-19 in the state, which has already been flattened.

“Even if the PTF gives approval for both states to be admitted, the teams have to go through strict Covid-19 screening and testing before they will be allowed into the camp,” he stated.